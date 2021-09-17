Eaton UPS Software Error

Hello,I have Eaton 5E850iUSB UPS and use Eaton UPS Companion software for real-time UPS status.It happens rarely but after logging in Windows 10, I get the following error:It doesn't go away and stays like that after every restart.Disconnecting USB cable from UPS doesn't solve it.Uninstalling software helps until error happens again.Anyone has Eaton UPS here and uses their software?Thanks.