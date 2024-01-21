Easy remote access program? That is secure

I have not done this in years but now I think I have to. I moved over an hour away from my mom and she has fallen for phishing scams a few times. I’ve been able to stop her before anything bad happened in the past, but a few days ago she did it big time. They gained remote access to her computer. She locked all her financial accounts but i don’t think her google account was locked or password changed, and im not sure how long she left it on before she unplugged it.



I’ve now set up a complete new computer, waiting for her to pick it up, and my brother can rebuild it with her new accounts and such.. but he’s not that tech savvy. Is there a secure remote access program that can’t be compromised? I just need to be able to fix her websites and such remotely.. even just be able to shut it down remotely. Getting the printers working is another thing I could use it for.