DeaconFrost said: That's what made me pause. Why else would each of the cables have two connectors if only one can be used. Click to expand...

Exactly! I think alot of stuff you read out there on the wild wild internet is fud, to a certain extent.But, not to dismiss any of it... the major caveat is whether a good quality PSU or poor quality..Example.. here states the recommendation of x070 and above use 2 separate cables:And here states (with source) that the plastic 8-pin connector can actually handle 288whttps://www.cgdirector.com/gpu-power-cable-guide/#:~:text=GPU%20Power%20Cable%20Guide%20—%20Total%20Power%20Provided,%20%20225W%20%205%20more%20rows%20and here some more analysis by paralysis stuff for reading, regarding wire gaugingand on.. and on.. and on... and on..Seems like going down the PSU rabbit hole is sort of like how to apply thermal paste