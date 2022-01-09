easiest way to run bash file on startup centos 8

C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,658
looking for the easiest (not proper or best) way to run a bash file on server start up. The bash file requires network.

trying the rc.local or crontab method seem to have been depreciated in centos 8

Systemd seems like overkill and a pita for my application. I dont have a proper keyboard on this server and would rather not write a .service file.

Im going for minimal keystrokes to make this work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top