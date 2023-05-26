Earning Gridcoin for F@H

Doozer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 30, 2001
- Messages
- 2,373
So out of boredom I started folding again under my new name with the address for earning Gridcoin.
For those of you doing that, how much gridcoin do I have to earn to be able to place a beacon?
I'm only cpu folding on my i5-13500 since I have no GPU at the moment. I'm getting just over 400k ppd now.
Maybe that will change soon as I had a job interview today.
