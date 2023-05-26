Earning Gridcoin for F@H

So out of boredom I started folding again under my new name with the address for earning Gridcoin.
For those of you doing that, how much gridcoin do I have to earn to be able to place a beacon?
I'm only cpu folding on my i5-13500 since I have no GPU at the moment. I'm getting just over 400k ppd now.
Maybe that will change soon as I had a job interview today.
 
Make sure you have met the requirements for a beacon. I had something go wonky a while back and had to reinstall and wait awhile for everything to sync.

https://gridcoin.us/wiki/beacons.html

1685141467141.png
 
You really need to have enough in your wallet to stake which is around 10k GRC. Without enough coin you wont be able to stake reliably beacon or not. Prob not worth it for cpu folding as even if / when you do stake your magnitude is gonna be really low so rewards will be low. The beacon itself is really amount like .5 grc every 6 months but you cant earn anything without a beacon and you cant stake reliably without a starting balance
 
You can buy gridcoin from an exchange like southxchange.com and send it to your gridcoin wallet (thats what i did to start). Again however i caution its prob not worthwhile unless you have more crunching power as your roi would be forever
 
