Early Christmas

Randy6309

Randy6309

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 3, 2022
Messages
78
My son received his new gaming rig. He knew I was building it and I said consider it you Christmas gift
🎁 so when it arrived he wsted no time setting it up.

Corsair Carbide Series Air 240 white
EVGA 1000GT
Gigabyte Aorus Z590i ULTRA
11th gen. i5 11600K LGA1200
RTX 2070 Super
TridentZ neo. 2x16 32 gig kit
ADATA 2TB APSFG-2T-CSUS
Seagate hybrid 1 TB HD.
I’m sure after he gets done playing with the RGB Stuff he will get down to some gaming.
 

Attachments

  • 3B0B4025-01BA-4658-9B7B-5F753B6D085B.jpeg
    3B0B4025-01BA-4658-9B7B-5F753B6D085B.jpeg
    355.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 2E26FAE3-386F-4D64-918A-DCE101F5DA04.jpeg
    2E26FAE3-386F-4D64-918A-DCE101F5DA04.jpeg
    387.1 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top