Early Christmas

My son received his new gaming rig. He knew I was building it and I said consider it you Christmas giftso when it arrived he wsted no time setting it up.Corsair Carbide Series Air 240 whiteEVGA 1000GTGigabyte Aorus Z590i ULTRA11th gen. i5 11600K LGA1200RTX 2070 SuperTridentZ neo. 2x16 32 gig kitADATA 2TB APSFG-2T-CSUSSeagate hybrid 1 TB HD.I’m sure after he gets done playing with the RGB Stuff he will get down to some gaming.