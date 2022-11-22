Early Christmas

Randy6309
My son received his new gaming rig. He knew I was building it and I said consider it you Christmas gift
so when it arrived he wsted no time setting it up.
Corsair Carbide Series Air 240 white
EVGA 1000GT
Gigabyte Aorus Z590i ULTRA
11th gen. i5 11600K LGA1200
RTX 2070 Super
TridentZ neo. 2x16 32 gig kit
ADATA 2TB APSFG-2T-CSUS
Seagate hybrid 1 TB HD.
I’m sure after he gets done playing with the RGB Stuff he will get down to some gaming.
