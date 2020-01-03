EA Appears To Be Permanently Banning Linux Players On Battlefield V

Man, can't EA come up with a resolution to support Linux Players? "We've seen this happen on multiple occasions with Blizzard, but they eventually fixed the problem the first time. In a comment on Hacker News, user jchw writes: "Anti-cheat software is an absolute shit show of cat-and-mouse tactics. It's often difficult to distinguish anti-cheat software from rootkits or spyware. They're invasive and user hostile, and they frequently cause collateral damage that is swept under the rug and that support tacitly refuses to acknowledge..."" https://linux.slashdot.org/story/20...nently-banning-linux-players-on-battlefield-v