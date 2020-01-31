E3 2020: A Sneak Peak at the Year Ahead

E3 2020 Sneak Peek - Entertainment Software Association E3 2020 will be a new and revitalized experience for everyone – the exhibitors, the media, and the fans who are the heart and soul of video games.

The ESA, trying to improve their image, has published a short blog post detailing how they're changing E3 for this year and the years ahead. In doing so, they completely miss the reason why consumers and game companies are bowing out from participating in the annual convention. They apparently want to attract younger people by inviting even more "celebrities" and letting "tastemakers" reinvigorate the show.