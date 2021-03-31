Dyson vaccum with laser technology

This guy had his iconic commercials back in the day with his ball vaccums which just offered better rotation.
 
Geez. I can't imagine how much more expansive these will be over their normal expensive vacuums.
 
Doesn't it get to the point of maxing it out? Its a vacuum. It sucks up things off the carpet. I feel like we're trying to improve the toilet plunger here.
 
Westwood said:
Doesn't it get to the point of maxing it out? Its a vacuum. It sucks up things off the carpet. I feel like we're trying to improve the toilet plunger here.
Click to expand...
or...... you get a wall mount "vacuum" that vaporizes dust with a laser automatically.
 
Westwood said:
Doesn't it get to the point of maxing it out? Its a vacuum. It sucks up things off the carpet. I feel like we're trying to improve the toilet plunger here.
Click to expand...
Maybe. I have a Dyson V11 Animal. Wonderful little thing, just wish 'boost' didn't suck up so much battery. You will be surprised how much shit comes out of the carpets in boost mode.
 
The laser on this product does exactly nothing. The product itself will most likely not use any special motors either. Last one of these I saw used a Panasonic off the shelf motor.

cdabc123 Vaporizing dust produces... well dust. Sure eventually you might be able to reduce it to just heat but at that point its probably not good to be in the room.
 
Oh Dyson....the apple of the cleaning world. For a relatively small unit, sure they work great and they look nice. The price of their stuff is outrageous. Know what else works well? The central vac under the stairs in my basement. It was also a lot cheaper than a Dyson.

I once took a Dyson apart for repair couple years ago. I have to say, the build quality wasn't that great. Lots of weak plastic parts just asking for failure. Not easily serviceable either. Good luck getting parts.

As mentioned, how far can we go with a vacuum? Does anyone care at this point?

As interesting as it is, I feel like their laser and dirt counter techs are kind of pointless. I'm going to vacuum the whole house thanks, so who cares if I can see tiny dust particles? And I really don't care what's in the bin.

I guess if you want something that works well (until it breaks) and looks cool, sure great product so long as cost isn't an object.
 
Westwood said:
Doesn't it get to the point of maxing it out? Its a vacuum. It sucks up things off the carpet. I feel like we're trying to improve the toilet plunger here.
Click to expand...

You can always find better ways of sucking things off carpet. For me, getting a light battery powered vacuum was a huge benefit compared to a corded vacuum.

Presuming it works, I’ll pickup one of those tangle free Dyson vacuums in a few years when the tech trickles down to cheaper models (and there is a Black Friday type sale).
 
I had a Dyson ball vacuum and wasn't impressed with it for the decade or so I had it. Replaced it with a Shark with dual agitators on the head and thought it was significantly better, esp on hard surfaces and she getting in corners.
 
