Dyson vaccum with laser technology

Oh Dyson....the apple of the cleaning world. For a relatively small unit, sure they work great and they look nice. The price of their stuff is outrageous. Know what else works well? The central vac under the stairs in my basement. It was also a lot cheaper than a Dyson.



I once took a Dyson apart for repair couple years ago. I have to say, the build quality wasn't that great. Lots of weak plastic parts just asking for failure. Not easily serviceable either. Good luck getting parts.



As mentioned, how far can we go with a vacuum? Does anyone care at this point?



As interesting as it is, I feel like their laser and dirt counter techs are kind of pointless. I'm going to vacuum the whole house thanks, so who cares if I can see tiny dust particles? And I really don't care what's in the bin.



I guess if you want something that works well (until it breaks) and looks cool, sure great product so long as cost isn't an object.