Dynamic Latency Input to contribute a dramatic change to feel of the game

In a response to a question on Twitter about what technology will usher in the next generation of gaming with the launch of the Xbox Series X, Spencer noted the importance of Dynamic Latency Input, or DLI.
via
gamingbolt
https://gamingbolt.com/xbox-series-...el-to-change-dramatically-in-next-gen-spencer
IGN
https://www.ign.com/articles/xbox-series-x-phil-spencer-2d-3d-latency
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1254831602460319744Ray-tracing on console will be great. I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD
