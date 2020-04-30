Dynamic Latency Input to contribute a dramatic change to feel of the game

M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
359
In a response to a question on Twitter about what technology will usher in the next generation of gaming with the launch of the Xbox Series X, Spencer noted the importance of Dynamic Latency Input, or DLI.

Ray-tracing on console will be great. I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1254831602460319744

via
gamingbolt
https://gamingbolt.com/xbox-series-...el-to-change-dramatically-in-next-gen-spencer

IGN
https://www.ign.com/articles/xbox-series-x-phil-spencer-2d-3d-latency
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top