Dying video card?

I've at the end of my troubleshooting so asking for help.



Lately, my computer has been crashing a lot. Games just crash at random and sometimes when I turn it on, it blue screens saying some piece of hardware failed to initialize. I hit reset and its fine.



Games seems to be crashing but some its hard to determine why. the ones that give me good info seem to be graphics related.



I've done clean installs of all drivers. Some days it works 100% all day no problem and then other times, like today, i can play about 5 minutes before it crashes. Temps on video card plateau at 42C and that is under stress test loads.



The 1080 I have used to be a mining card which is why I am starting to believe it is the culprit here. Anything else anyone can think of to narrow it down more? I've done Memory tests and cpu stress tests and that is rock solid. Video card tests like furmark are hit and miss just like games.



I'm screwed aren't I since I can't just buy a new video card.