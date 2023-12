Mazzspeed said: Not really.



I also believe that Valve need to pick a distro and stick with it as opposed to trying to maintain compatibility with everything from LTS releases to bleeding edge distro's running bleeding edge kernels/drivers. You can run bleeding edge if you want, but if you experience issues you're on your own. Click to expand...

Picking a distro changes nothing. Ensuring things work is up to the disto maintainers not Valve. Everyone is already on their own if you break something... Valve doesn't guarantee anything works under Linux anything.All picking a distro would do would be to force Valve to guarantee things work at all... why do they need to do that. Force Ubuntu to take care of their systems in the same way everyone else does to ensure things work.What I'm saying is picking Ubuntu may have made sense out of the gate... but long term if you want the other major Distros to be on board with making gaming work, don't go and give their competition a leg up by doing all their work for them. Why would red hat or suse or any other major listen to anything Valve has to say when they are pushing specific tech from their competition and doing all their "gaming" work for them. Better for Valve to stay neutral and as distro agnostic as possible. If some offshoot distro a Manjaro or a MX is doing something really funky its up to them to make sure it works with the generic Linux build Valve is pushing.The issue with DXVK maintenance has nothing really to do with anything outside of DXVK. The single sole person working on DXVK is Philip... and it sounds like he is both overworked, and the past number of months not perhaps creating the cleanest code. He is being frustrated by regressions which means he has almost for sure created some spaghetti. That can be fixed but it takes time... and is super unfun, but it is doable. I would imagine 2-3 people on it would take care of it in a few months of work.They need to get him an extra couple sets of eyes... and they probably need to tear his code back to a point where they know exactly what is going on and then rebuild. I can see why he wouldn't want to take that on himself.