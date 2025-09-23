  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Dvi adapters

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,631
Am I the only one who uses Dvi connected display still use dvi to Dp 1.1 adapter strikingly they still work. I had about 5 adapters bend over the years near the DP port . I picked up x4 more DP adapters off ebay use pny adapter not sure if the Dell ones would be better.

Sure there are Dvi to DP cables on Amazon but I have yet to try one convergence might suck. Looking at the Blue Rigger versions since I been using one for 10 years without issues.
 
I've used super cheap HDMI to DVI cables for probably two decades at this point. Never had any issues. I however have a hard time thinking I've never used a DVI to DP adapter considering all the variations of eyefinity and nvidia surround I've also used over the years. Most adapters I've ever used either worked or didn't. However some DP adapters being "active" versus passive could get a bit weird at higher resolutions early on.
 
