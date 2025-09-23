Dvi adapters

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 24,631
Am I the only one who uses Dvi connected display still use dvi to Dp 1.1 adapter strikingly they still work. I had about 5 adapters bend over the years near the DP port . I picked up x4 more DP adapters off ebay use pny adapter not sure if the Dell ones would be better.
Sure there are Dvi to DP cables on Amazon but I have yet to try one convergence might suck. Looking at the Blue Rigger versions since I been using one for 10 years without issues.
Sure there are Dvi to DP cables on Amazon but I have yet to try one convergence might suck. Looking at the Blue Rigger versions since I been using one for 10 years without issues.