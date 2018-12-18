This game is great! Purchased it last night and finished the first episode this morning. I can't stop playing it. I LOVE the creepy vibe, and the music is sooo good.



Lots of people compare this game to Quake, and that's valid, but I get Thief-like vibes from it too. Which is awesome, of course. Not from the gameplay, but the graphics and level design and medieval/supernatural feel of parts of the game. There's weird and creepy machinery and control panels and buildings, and some of the enemies are reminiscent of Thief too. Oh, man.



Playing in the dark with headphones is the way to go, IMO.