DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered... if you're to survive 'til dawn. Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all your '90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.

In three distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the '90s, players will battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double barreled shotguns and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers, DUSKbrings unapologetic retro action from start to finish.

In addition to the main campaign, DUSK features an Endless Survival Mode, putting you front and center against wave after wave of merciless enemies.

And for those looking for an extra challenge, DUSK also offers the chance to go head to head online to battle your friends in DUSKWorld arena multiplayer, where darkness hosts the worst of humanity in surprising new ways...

Has anyone bought this yet??
 
I own it and am in the second episode - fun so far with the movement speed (gotta go fast), weapons (great audio and feedback, very distinct feel with different guns), enemy mixes (managing threats and weapon selection), and secrets.
 
I dismissed this game solely because I wasn't familiar with the name. And the graphics didn't seem good enough. But it might be worth the current price. How's the multiplayer?
 
This game is great! Purchased it last night and finished the first episode this morning. I can't stop playing it. I LOVE the creepy vibe, and the music is sooo good.

Lots of people compare this game to Quake, and that's valid, but I get Thief-like vibes from it too. Which is awesome, of course. Not from the gameplay, but the graphics and level design and medieval/supernatural feel of parts of the game. There's weird and creepy machinery and control panels and buildings, and some of the enemies are reminiscent of Thief too. Oh, man.

Playing in the dark with headphones is the way to go, IMO.
 
