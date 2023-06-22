Duplicate headline, please delete

https://www.techpowerup.com/310376/intel-discontinues-the-16gb-limited-edition-of-arc-a770

IMO, Intel better have something in the pipe to replace it. As it stands the Arc represents good value for what it is. One would think Intel wants to sell as many as possible? My crystal ball seems to be fuzzy at best in this regard; then again I don't work in tech, PCs are just a hobby of mine.
I understand this to be a discontinuation of the Made By Intel version of the 770 16GB. Not the discontinuation of the 770 16GB line. AIBs can still do it. Or am I totally off the mark?
 
I understand this to be a discontinuation of the Made By Intel version of the 770 16GB. Not the discontinuation of the 770 16GB line. AIBs can still do it. Or am I totally off the mark?
As far as I understand, You are correct and was just about to comment the same thing.
 
Considering that it has limited edition in the name, we can say somewhat expected
 
With memory price drops Intel probably wants out of its existing purchasing contract.
Discontinue the existing “expensive” option, use up the remaining stock, then get things in a different place to renegotiate new pricing after the existing one is terminated fully. Intels bulk purchase price is probably higher than the current retail channel pricing.
 
Just like Mr. pendragon1 always harasses and indicates to me.

Was posted here; https://hardforum.com/threads/intel-arc-a750-a770-reviews.2022378/post-1045675849
 
