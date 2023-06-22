Duplicate headline, please delete

Mr. Bluntman
https://www.techpowerup.com/310376/intel-discontinues-the-16gb-limited-edition-of-arc-a770
IMO, Intel better have something in the pipe to replace it. As it stands the Arc represents good value for what it is. One would think Intel wants to sell as many as possible? My crystal ball seems to be fuzzy at best in this regard; then again I don't work in tech, PCs are just a hobby of mine.
