Dumpster Diving FAQ

This is a general guide for newbies to the sport.
1.) What is dumpster diving?
This is the sport of climbing into dumpsters to retrieve objects of value. Most people here go for non-perishable items such as computers, desks, periodicals, and home furnishings. Generally, none here dive in dumpsters containing food.
2.) You mean you actually get into the dumpster?!?
Yup! Most dumpsters recommended here do not have a horrific stench. Some actually smell quite nice (ex. Pier 1).
3.) Is this legal?
It depends on your locality. Check your local laws before proceeding. Personally, I'm always looking for boxes for my friend whom is moving (strangely, I usually am). I'm usually sent to the local liquor store for more.
4.) What do I need to dumpster dive?
Common items include:
Disposable flashlight (In case it needs to be ditched or you lose it.)
Knife (To get into bags.)
Car (Gotta haul that score in somehow!)
Old Clothes (Dark are preferred, usually with non-distinct markings. Anything you can get dirty. I highly recommend jeans to keep your legs from getting scraped up and some full cover shoes. NO SANDALS!)
Gloves (Greeat in case you get into some sharp stuff or questionable liquid.)
5.) Where do I go? Where are the good dumpsters?
Most common places to dive:
Computer Repair Shops
Brick and Mortars* (Best Buy, Office Max, Books-A-Million, Pier 1, REX)
Video Stores (DVD and VHS cases)
Dorms/Apartments**
*Many of these will have compactors. You CANNOT dive in ANY compactor. It is impossible/practical. JUST TURN AROUND AND WALK AWAY.
**Best at the end of the semesters.
6.) What time do you dive?
I usually go after the store's closed, between 11pm and 1am. Others prefer to go during the day. It's your preference. I'm a college kid to so looking for boxes @ 1am isn't strange.
7.) What's the best day to dive?
This might take a few dives, or a few calls to find out. I went a couple of weeks on random days before I noticed a day that the dumpsters were all empty. The night before would be the optimal time to dive since the dumpsters will be their fullest the day before the trash runs.
