Duke Nukem Forever (2001)

Code: https://archive.org/details/1652058670472

Somebody was able to get their hands on the game that was showcased at E3 in 2001 and leaked it on Internet Archive. That early version of the game is highly sought after by the community, and is often wished that Gearbox would just released the damned thing for gamers to consume. Well, now we have our chance. Being a leaked unofficial release of a 20-year old build, expect to run into a lot of issues. Civvie has said he will be making a video on it. The build runs on a heavily modified Unreal Engine (1).The forum is embedding the video on the archive link, so here it is in a code block: