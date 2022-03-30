Dude, I'm building a Dell

You may have seen a recent thread of mine where I stuck an RX 580 in a Dell Optiplex 7010 just because I could. And I thought I broke the front panel connector and ordered a replacement mobo but I ended up fixing the original. Now that computer is running well. I opted to keep the I5 3570 in it. It's pretty basic but it works. A coworker might buy it off me



But I knew I had a Dell mobo coming, and I have an E3 1240 V2 sitting here that I bought for the other one so I thought, well why not just build one from parts. I have My Gigabyte 1070 G1 Gaming not doing a thing. Then I found Harpin Repairs makes I/O adapters so that the mobo will work in a standard case, so perfect storm, and I ordered an OEM cooler, rear case fan, temp probe and the adapters so that it does not have startup errors + all the other parts. I'm stuffing this all into a DIY PC A5 Black, because it has a basement and a tempered glass panel, looks decent and I can RGB it up . I even ordered sleeved PSU extensions.. Kind of messed up, because my main rig which is fairly powerful with it's new RX 6700 XT is stuffed into a Rosewill office PC case. But I'm building an Optiplex 7010 into a full on gaming rig.



The flood of parts should be fully in by Saturday... The 7010 series is the last series Optiplex ( and the sister Precision ) that uses a 24 pin motherboard connector. All later ones use an 8 pin. Adapters exist but only with K&M wire colors