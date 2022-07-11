Duct silliness

my cpu required replacement so I went with a 10700K, I also got a NH-U14S for it.

all good.

but.

I really HATE clamping an axial fan directly onto a fin stack, as required for size constraints in a standard case.

having the top and bottom of the fan hanging out, just blowing air randomly is wastful of the fan potential,

although needed to keep the fan from stalling .

so now when I look at my computer I am not happy.

even though it works fine.

to restore my happy I am looking to duct the fin stack to a NF-A12x25 externally mounted on the back of the case.

where my previous cooler was similarly ducted.

I figure I should get at least equal total airflow through the fins even using a smaller fan by using it more efficiently.

I also figure to make the cooler more efficient by evening the airflow across the entire face of the stack, instead of the mutilated donut shape of the stock smashed together config.