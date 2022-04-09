Ducrider748's Christmas sale.

I have 3 water cooled GPU's up for sale. All three are in great shape. Can send pics if needed.

Christmas pricing effective now till Christmas day.

1 1080 EVGA SC with Thermaltake water block. $125 plus shipping
2 Titan X 12g EVGA Hydro copper. $150 plus shipping.
3 1080ti Gigabyte Waterforce Factory water cooled card. $175 plus shipping.

All cards run cool in my custom loop.







Looking to try to pick up a DDC pump. I'm sure there is some who have upgraded and have a pump only. I have a res just need a pump. It can be a lower LPH pump. Hope to buy early in the week so it will be in by the weekend.


Looking into locating a Asus WS Z390 Pro. I have found one right at $500 new. Hoping to spend less than that on a dedicated folding rig. I am currently using a Asus P8P67 WS and wanting to build a second Asus WS folding rig,.



Still on the hunt for a few water cooling parts.

WTB: Looking for a few water cooling parts.
1 Looking to pick up at least 1 maybe 2 480mm 30mm thick rads.
2 Looking for a pump/res combo. Nothing super high end. Just some decent quality. Found
3 Looking for a D5 pump. I have a res to put it in. Just a pump. FOUND
4 looking for a MSI 2070 super Ventus OC water block. I know it's a long shot.
5 Looking for 3/8 x 1/2 compression fittings. No care on color or brand. Can be mix or match.
6 Looking for 45 and 90 swivel fittings. Found 90's still looking for 45's





Price drop on Titian X added a EVGA 1080 SC and back on the hunt for a 2080ti.
 
Price drops. If I can get both of these cards sold by Sunday of next week. That;s 11:59 EST on June 5th. I will be having a Big giveaway for a Water cooled GPU.
 
Last day to buy these cards so I can do a water cooled GPU giveaway. Hint on giveaway card is a factory water cooled card 11gb.
 
I have a 480mm radiator, but I'm not sure if it's 30mm.

I'm out of town for business, but if you are still looking for the radiator in a week, PM and I'll measure the radiator I have.
 
From my FS thread. Everything is negotiable.

Excellent condition XSPC RX360 Radiator V3, 120mm x 3, Triple Fan, Black. PM for additional pics.

image0.jpeg

$115 shipped to continuous 48 states only, Paypal verified address only. Reasonable offers considered!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Excellent condition Aqualis 450ml Res with D5 Adapter Plate and Swiftech D5 Vario pump. PM for additional pics.

image2.jpeg

$125 shipped to continuous 48 states only, Paypal verified address only. Reasonable offers considered!
 
What are you looking for still?

I just took my setup apart.

I have 2 x 360x56mm Corsair XR7 used, and 1 x corsair 360x30mm xr5 new(Opened, flushed, never installed)
1 x Corsair XD5 D5 Pump/Res Combo with all accessories
1 x Corsair XG7 for 3090 FE
1 x Corsair XC7 (AM4/1155/1200)
10 x Bykski 16mm OD anti-off rigid tube fittings (black) https://www.bykski.us/products/bykski-anti-off-rigid-16mm-od-fitting-b-fthtj-l16
1 x Primocool pull style drain valve https://www.amazon.com/PrimoChill-Male-Female-Drain-Valve/dp/B08MV7THLL?th=1
6 x 90 degree fittings black https://www.amazon.com/Barrow-Female-Extender-Fitting-Rotary/dp/B01JPMU3QY
3 x Corsair ML120 Pro RGB
 
I've got a 2nd Coolgate Quad 480mm rad I'm not using if you're still looking.
 
