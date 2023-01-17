Dual Samsung ARK will not allow me to activate PhysX surround

AndietheLab_YT

Jan 17, 2023
1
I had this silly idea that since triple 4K is still a bit hard to drive consistent 80fps+ what if we tried two 4K monitors instead? Then the Samsung ARKs came out and I was like, oh, this is like making the Odyssey Neo G9 OLED but like even bigger ...lol

so this is what I ended up with (picture below)

For the life of me, I cannot get physx surround to work - this is using dual hdmi cables going to a TUF 4090.

Both cables are recognized as 4K 165Hz (in windows and Nvidia control pannel), Windows is running the dual displays with no problem, but I cannot get a native 7680x2160 resolution in Nvidia, which is causing all games to prioritize one 4K display instead of spanning dual.

I've uploaded a video what I run into trying to activate physx surround

and when I run CRU - ALL of the EDID profiles are 4:5 or 1920x1080 highest for 16:9 and it will not allow me to overclock the display past 60hz in CRU. Additionally, when i try to follow youtube guides, none of the same options show up for me.
 

pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
43,496
physx and surround are two different things. if you havent, d/l and run DDU and reinstall the newest drivers. then see if you can get surround working. then see if you can turn on physx.
 
