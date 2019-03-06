Arcygenical said: The best part about dual pumps is the redundancy... Though most D5's run for years, and years, even decades, before failing. Click to expand...

I got two D5 varios second hand in 2005. One of them died around 2014, the other is still going.So I will admit that the value we place on redundancy might be slightly overblown.However, when that first pump eventually died, it was really, really nice to be able to continue using the PC and replace the pump when it was convenient. It's also nice to be able to use speed setting 2-3 on the varios rather than 4-5; a bit less noise, and a positive effect on pump life also.When I first set them up they were simply piped into each other. Then, once Martin came along, I decided to dremel out the ports for a bit smoother flow. Then, I got super lucky on [H] when a hail-Mary PM led to me buying a nice dual D5 top. In all cases, these upgrades, while nice, were mostly psychological - although the dual top I have now has the pumps facing the same direction for fast and easy speed knob access.