Looks like one pump leads into the other? Would it not be better to have Pump > Component > Radiator > Pump > Component > Radiator > Res?I just piped 'em together. I do have 4 radiators in this rig, but mainly did it to keep the flow up without running the pumps wide open.
Good read, thanks for that, did think there would be higher than 2% resistance. So to OP you don't need a special pump and looks like you can run both without any issues.Nope, Martin's Liquid Lab did the tests - the 2nd pump can be turned off and even then it offers very little flow resistance. Pumps can be run at different speeds (even different pumps), all sorts of things and it's nothing but positives.
https://martinsliquidlab.wordpress.com/2011/04/26/pump-setup-series-vs-parallel/
The format is a little strange on that page - the 2nd and 3rd page links are just above the "Comments" tag at the bottom.
I got two D5 varios second hand in 2005. One of them died around 2014, the other is still going.The best part about dual pumps is the redundancy... Though most D5's run for years, and years, even decades, before failing.
It doesn't happen because the restriction of the loop is far greater than the pump.Looks like one pump leads into the other? Would it not be better to have Pump > Component > Radiator > Pump > Component > Radiator > Res?
I feel like having Pump > Pump, that the second pump would resist the water flow going into it somewhat, therefore, nullifying the effect you were going for.
Dude... I'm just digging around to see if I need to start thinking about running dual D5's.I just piped 'em together. I do have 4 radiators in this rig, but mainly did it to keep the flow up without running the pumps wide open.
