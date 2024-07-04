Dual Nvidia P5000

Just picked up a computer from someone on FB Marketplace...

They said it doesn't work but the hardware pictures and price, couldn't pass it up.



There was no hard drive in it, so I looked around.



HP Z6 G4 Workstation

Dual Xeon Gold 6128 CPU

96gb ddr 4 ram

has fan error... so gotta figure that out.



but why on earth would there be 2x Nvidia Quadro p5000s in 1 machine? no SLI adapter between them but cards have sli connectors... I put Win10 on it, but does Linux use both cards?

sorry as this is a new thing for me and I have no clue!!!

also came with an x550 dual rj45 10gb Nic!!!!!



asked if he had more and he said he has to look...

need to gobble these things up!!!!



I put a 256gb nvme in it to get started as I noticed it had 2x nvme slots!!!!!!!





after that, if you have not figured out my question... here it is..

Why dual video cards and any reason to use both in win11? upgrading there next as my usb wouldnt boot win11 but boot win10...