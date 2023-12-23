Dual monitors problem

Linux assigns monitor 0 as the monitor connected to the HDMI port. The other monitor is connected to the DP port and is monitor 1. Nothing will change this, it's set in concrete as far as I can tell. If I could reverse it, it night solve my problem.My problem is Linux insists on opening most windows on the secondary monitor no matter what. This is random and has something to do with the primary monitor being 4K and the secondary monitor being 1080p. The seconary monitor is indeed running at 1080p but the image is not, it's way bigger than it's supposed to be, I assume the image itself is 4K even tho the monitor is running at 1080p. I other words, the image is not 1080p, it's way too big.Hope this makes sense,If I replace the 1080p monitor with another 4K monitor the proble would be solved but I'd rather not do this.TIA