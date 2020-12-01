Dual monitor setup computer not registering second screen

Im not sure if this is the right place to ask, but here goes:



I have a Lenovo thinkpad T590. I am not particulaly good with stats and such, but here is what i know about it: CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U CPU@ 1,6 GHz 8 GB RAM GPU: INTEL UHD Graphics 620 3.9 GB



I just got a 5120x1440 super-ultrawide monitor and it works perfect with the computer. The problem is that i also have a 1920x1080 which i want to use at the same time.



I run the 1920x1080 monitor with HDMI-HDMI and the 5120x1440 through USB-C to HDMI. When i plug in the second monitor, my computer does not detect it at all. If i unplug the first monitor, the second works fine, meaning all my ports work.



My friend tried his computer with the excact same setup, and it worked perfectly.



My question is if there is some limitations to my computer, or do i need the right adapter to plug both monitors through USB-C?



Thanks in advance