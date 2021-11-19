dual boot Win clone this century

last century I used bootmagic to dual boot w98 clones using dual harddrives.

so when the in use OS or harddrive died I could just boot the backup on the other drive, clone it, and carry on.

since symantic bought powerquest I lost interest in the product line.

now I am running W10 on a nvme with no backup.

I would like to restore the clone backup scheme.



suggestions on how this might be done with current software ?