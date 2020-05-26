Dual Boot Questions

So I've been a strong opponent of multi-boot systems, mainly because I didn't like the potential of corrupting a Linux install that would render a Windows install useless, too. However, as I've gotten more comfortable with Linux, I'm toying around with breaking my rule of no dual boots on my primary system. It currently runs Windows 10 Pro 1909, and I'll list out the drives below. I have settle on Ubuntu MATE for my Linux distro of choice, but I have a few questions.



1: 512 GB Samsung 960 PRO - Windows 10 Pro (C drive)

2: 500 GB Samsung 960 EVO - Unformatted

3: 1 TB Samsung 850 EVO - Storage for Windows

4: 2 TB Samsung 860 EVO - Games



So, may first question is, if the system is currently configured as such, can I boot from my Ubuntu MATE flash drive and install it to Drive #2. If I remember correctly, that should configure GRUB to give me boot options for Windows or Ubuntu, right?



Second question, if I wanted to have Drive #3 accessible to both OSes, can it remain formatted as NTFS, or should I format it to exFAT?



Third and final....is there any way Steam can share the same directory on Drive #4, or would it be better to have a separate folder for Steam/Linux?