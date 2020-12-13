Dual Boot Linux/Windows

Converting old Asus X86 Intel CPU 12 Gb DDR3 650W HDD mid tower Win 7 system. New components: Asus TUF Gaming X570 Plus mb, AMD Ryzen 5 3400G CPU, Samsung 1T 970 EVO+ SSD, 16Gb 3200 Corsair DDR4 RAM. System uses include online college courses, video streaming, blogging, a few X86 legacy programs; no gaming nor overclocking. I have downloaded Linux Mint Cinnamon to DVD. Win 7 Pro is very slow to load (8-10 min). Have backed up HDD to external hard drive. Advised to clean install Win 7; I have original CD with product key. And use free AOMEI Backupper clone software to move Windows from old HDD to new SSD (both 1 T). All my connections are Ethernet.

Best to clone old Win OS to SSD first, then clean install Win 7 Pro? Or do clean install of Win 7 to HDD first, then clone to SSD?
Setup dual boot with Linux Mint first or Win 7 first? Partition 500 Gb for each OS?

Can I install Win 7 Pro on new SSD and Linux on old hard drive? How to switch between the two OS?
 
Install linux after you do whatever you want / need to with your windows. Yes you can install linux to a separate drive. (just be carefull you don't select the wrong drive when installing linux) after you install linux you will get a boot menu on startup that will let you choose to boot to either windows or linux.
 
Thank you. I've read that Win doesn't like dual boot -- so this would solve that, and I'll have twice as much space for each OS.
 
