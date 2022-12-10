Dual Bluetooth Keyboard Solutions

I just completed a new rig and would like to have a single bluetooth keyboard that I can use to switch between computers on the fly. I've been using a simple Arteck keyboard with my laptop and it's always performed well. I figured I'd get an Arteck dual bluetooth keyboard... The problem is, I cannot seem to connect successfully to my new desktop. I can connect to my laptop without issue - I'm typing with the new keyboard at the moment, in fact. However, the desktop can't connect without OUTRAGEOUS lag. I've updated the drivers but just cannot get a clean connection.



Also, for what it's worth, my old keyboard (which works flawlessly with my laptop via bluetooth dongle) exhibits the same issues when connecting to my desktop via dongle. Very weird and very frustrating.



Does anyone have any suggestions?