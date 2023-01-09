DSC compression scaling theory questions

Hi I know this is still just theory.



Situation is a monitor using DSC to compress to reach high resolution and refresh rates and DP1.4 compared to a new set of hardware using DSC fo reach even higher resolutions and refresh rates but having to compress even less using DP2.1.



If you have additional bandwidth from DP2.1 compared to DP1.4, is the image quality improved because there is additional bandwidth available and the image needs to be compressed less?



Is there DSC compress scaling where the less you have to compress the better the image quality? Or if you compress 10GBPS over your maximum or 40GBPS over your maximum it all looks the same because it’s one standard DSC compression.