Dry thermal paste bad?

I ran Artic Silver on a AMD 3000XP but nothing bad happened it was dry for a few years. I found this can happen from a Google search. I was going to pick up a tube of Kingpin but lots of reports of drying out.
If you are gonna keep one that long maybe get something like Arctic Ceramique (II). Other manufacturers also make pastes that are less likely to dry out. That said, 3 years is a bit long for any paste. It might last, but plan on redoing it at some point. If they don't dry out, they pump out.
There are some pads which work well now, but the paper thin ones require very flat (or at least similar shaped) heat spreaders and cold plates, in my experience.