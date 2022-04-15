Vizio television Model D40f-G9. I want to turn off an obnoxious drop down window, permanently.

I need a fix. Tech support from the manufacturer has given inconsistent non-answers. The manual is lengthy, and more describes than explains, useless. I've yet to have any success on Google finding a solution. The item is a Visio television, model D40f-G9. Currently being used as a computer monitor. At what seem random times, an extremely annoying and useless bar drops down across the top of the screen saying "VizioCastDisplay1731, along with other info, such as screen resolution and time of day. I want to remove this from the monitor forever, to never see it again. One tech told me to "turn off CEC" then the next tech told me that was stupid as this "feature" has nothing to do with CEC, whatever that is. She said "it can't be turned off". I can't believe such an annoyance has no way to be removed. Every time I change between web pages or computer programs, the window drops down, blocking the view and pissing me off.