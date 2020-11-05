Drives Read Only After Win 10 Install

Need halp.



Re-installed Windows tonight on a new M.2 drive on the machine in sig. Now my two 1TB HDDs and my 3.2TB SSD are all showing as read only. Using the Google I found the method to remove it using DiskPart, and when checking the disks there, it says they are not read only, but windows explorer and my programs say otherwise.



Verified that I have ownership of the drives in Windows, and they're all set to Administrators. No idea what to do