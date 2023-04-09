@ drives on one?

Hey guys and i say this now i am not to good with knowledge of software so if i ask dumb ? u know why!! ok so like i have 2 m.2 drives now drive c and d, d i mostly use for back up stuff or addons from programs. So can u save the 2 drives onto one drive ? Like this mb holds up to 4 m.2 drives so if i popped in a 3rd one can i save c and d onto f but will everything work the same ? Like lets say ms flight sim i got the main game installed on drive c but like planes and stuff i bought and downloaded i did it to drive d now i take it ms flight sim knows were it is so when i want to fly the other plane it goes to d drive and loads it right .. So the ? is if i did copy c and d onto the new drive then just used the new drive will everything work the same??



Thanks