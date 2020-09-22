Driver support for LG 34GN850 required

Recently installed a new LG 34GN850 and I'm having an issue with Device Manage and Color Management to recognize it. Currently windows see's it as a Generic PnP Monitor, even though the Nvidia control panel see's it as what it should be.

I tried updating the driver through device manager, but I'm unable to find a driver on LG's website, all I could find was the On Screen Control program.

Can anyone link me to the correct driver?

Thanks

*Edit* Changed model from 580 to 850.
 
Last edited:
Creepin_D said:
Recently installed a new LG 34GN580 and I'm having an issue with Device Manage and Color Management to recognize it. Currently windows see's it as a Generic PnP Monitor, even though the Nvidia control panel see's it as what it should be.

I tried updating the driver through device manager, but I'm unable to find a driver on LG's website, all I could find was the On Screen Control program.

Can anyone link me to the correct driver?

Thanks
go to the "popular software" section of this page and see if the drivers will work. if not then its operating normally, thats how it works on my sig system. DM says pnp, radeon settings shows its LG plasma...
https://www.lg.com/us/support/software-firmware-drivers#modal_window_drivers
ps: google says that model doesnt exist...
 
pendragon1 said:
go to the "popular software" section of this page and see if the drivers will work. if not then its operating normally, thats how it works on my sig system. DM says pnp, radeon settings shows its LG plasma...
https://www.lg.com/us/support/software-firmware-drivers#modal_window_drivers
ps: google says that model doesnt exist...
Used your link, and even though I couldn't find the driver, I found this quote:

*If your Monitor Type is not listed, the Generic PnP Drivers supplied by your Operating System provide full functionality (no added advantage to product specific drivers).

Thanks for the help!
 
