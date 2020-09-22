Driver support for LG 34GN850 required

Recently installed a new LG 34GN850 and I'm having an issue with Device Manage and Color Management to recognize it. Currently windows see's it as a Generic PnP Monitor, even though the Nvidia control panel see's it as what it should be.



I tried updating the driver through device manager, but I'm unable to find a driver on LG's website, all I could find was the On Screen Control program.



Can anyone link me to the correct driver?



Thanks



*Edit* Changed model from 580 to 850.