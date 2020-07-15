driver questions re: potato Mobile FirePro- forcing gaming driver?

I have this zBook 14 G2 with a Firepro M4150 that I'm using for *light* gaming- like Minecraft, DX9 games (yes it does run Crysis, I tried!), titles with XB360 ports where the quality settings go aaaalllll the way down etc



If I install the latest drivers from AMDs site I get the "Pro" control panel which lacks some features like Anti-Lag; if I let Windows install drivers I get Adrenalin 19.2 with no control panel but the card is recognized as a Radeon M260X. Is there any way to force the direct-from-AMD driver package to see the card as a M260X like the Windows Update drivers do so I can get the regular gaming control panel? Some FirePro GPUs apparently expose an option in the panel to switch to "Gaming Mode" but I'm not seeing that option here. Is there even any advantage to forcing gaming drivers on a FirePro? I know I'm overthinking this but humor me here (or tell me I'm an idiot, I can take it)