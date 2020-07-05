Driver issue!

I'm having an issue where I am watching YouTube or I start up rust and my audio will stutter and sound robotic and ill get slight video lag. Also my mouse kind of skips around. I've been trying to fix this issue for over a week it started after I did a clean install of Windows to try and fix my pc from crashing during game play. That ended up being a loose cable. Now no matter what I do this new problem persists. Sorry if this was the wrong spot to post this at but I am brand new here. Sometimes my gpu driver will just fail to install and others it will install but not fix my problem. I used MSI Afterburner and started up rocket league. With frames capped to 250 it never went below 200 but its skipping slightly I lowered the frame cap to 144 and it stayed at 100 or so and I could feel the screen lagging a lot my gpu was at 30% 1200mhz cpu around 9%. I assume its just a bad driver, also MSI Afterburner was very laggy to use setting up the OSD. HDD will sometimes Spike from 0 - 50% or 0 - 100% while gaming or sometimes at idle.



Specs:

AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

RTX 2070 Super Asus

16gb DDR4 GSKILL Ripjaws RAM

MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi MSI MB

EVGA 650 GA SuperNova PSU

2tb Seagate Barracuda hdd (windows installed on)

1tb SSD (games)

Windows 10 Volume 6