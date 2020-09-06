Drive Setup Question for new build

So like many people I'm getting ready to upgrade once the new stuff lands later this year, RTX 3090, Zen 3, etc. I have no experience with nvme drives but am thinking about a 512 gb/1 tb for my main drive with either a 2 tb nvme or 2 tb sata drive as my storage (music, game install backups, programs backups, etc) drive. If I go with an nvme drive for my storage, am I correct in thinking that I need to get a board that has at least 24 lanes direct to the CPU (16 for gpu, 4 to main nvme, and 4 to secondary nvme)? Is this easy information to find? I seem to remember reading that some x570 boards have 20 and some have 24. Hopefully there will be x670 and this won't be an issue.



My second question, which may not be able to be answered yet is if I should keep my storage drive on sata and get a secondary nvme drive just for game installs, since there is talk of upcoming games streaming assets instead of storing in memory like the new consoles. Is there any benefit to doing this anyways versus installing games on the C drive with windows? Mainly looking at playing cyberpunk, hell let loose, KC: D, Microsoft flight sim, and DCS.



TIA