Drive isn't showing up as bootable after disk clone

I have 2 nvme drives, one is the original 512gb that my OS Windows 10 is on. The other is my brand new SD850x 2 TB. I want to clone/os migrate everything that is on my smaller, older 512gb drive to the new SD850x bc its bigger and faster. I then will format the 512gb and use it for game storage until pci5 drives are out.



I read around and DiskGenius said I could use their software to do this. Specifically that a disk clone of an OS drive will still be bootable. I go into DiskGenius and select Clone Disc, and I ignore the prompt that comes up that says OS Migration will be better. I hit submit and it does its thing.



When I come back, I see that the SD850x is a perfect clone of the 512gb. I opened up both side by side, they appear to have all the same files. Perfect. I restart and go into bios, thinking that I would have 2 drives available to boot from. Nope! All I see is the original drive. I go into the Advanced Mode view, go into Boot tab, and again, I only see one boot option (512gb drive).



Did I not do something right? Was I led astray by DiskGenius claims? Can a disk clone of an OS drive be bootable?



Mobo is Asus tuf gaming x670e plus wifi, v8090 bios



edit: I also have fast boot on, secure boot off, and CSM on. Without CSM on (and storage set to UEFI), bios won't show any drives as bootable