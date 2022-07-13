Drive Image silliness

honegod

honegod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
7,695
back in the day, when my brain worked right, I used PowerQuest Drive Image to create a backup bootable copy of my OS harddrive, on a separate drive, unplugged but mounted.
so that when I got a virus, or the drive caught on fire,
I could just swap plugs into the backup and carry on.
I very much liked PowerQuest and bought their products seeing it as money well spent, phone techs walking me through DOS magic to get everything sorted out the way I wanted.

then Symantec bought PowerQuest and all that stopped.

I have win 10 running on a 960evo M.2
I have a 970pro M.2 in the other slot.
I want to copy the install on the evo onto the pro and would like to put images of the install on other harddrives as backup, I LIKE how I have this install setup and want to keep it.

ghost, trueimage just do not fill me with the serene confidence that Drive Image did.
is there a standout in this field that I can confidently put my faith in for this task ?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
40,725
AOMEI Backupper will do that, its what i use most
https://www.aomeitech.com/aomei-backupper.html
 
