drive bender silliness

hi, I am a data hoarder.
I am currently running 14 (12.7) tb harddrives .
I have one folder that is 11.4tb that pretty well fills one drive.
I have the overflow, 6+tb on a second drive.

I want to be able to combine some 14s to get a folder big enough for it all.
I ALSO want it to be regular NTFS so I can unplug any of the drives and copy the files on IT to a backup, that I can plug into the array.

drive bender looked to be just the thing, and it might be, but I do not see how to make it work the way I want.

I installed the trial version to one copy of my os drive and setup a pool and everything looked great, but when I fired up the other copy of the os, without D B installed
all my data was gone. it saw the drives, but there was only a few 100kb files, not thousands of gigabyte files.

maximal suckage.
so I started a copy of the original 11tb folder using the Bender enabled OS, 13 hours left at the moment.

is there a way to restore the drives to their pre drive bender state ?
the website was unhelpful.

as it is it looks like ransomware, if I do not pay to use the software I lose all the data on the drives.
hence the fresh backups.
I had HOPED to be able to do a backup of each drive with whatever files the software put there to balance the load across the array.
but I do not see how.

help ?
 
