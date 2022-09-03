drive bender silliness

hi, I am a data hoarder.

I am currently running 14 (12.7) tb harddrives .

I have one folder that is 11.4tb that pretty well fills one drive.

I have the overflow, 6+tb on a second drive.



I want to be able to combine some 14s to get a folder big enough for it all.

I ALSO want it to be regular NTFS so I can unplug any of the drives and copy the files on IT to a backup, that I can plug into the array.



drive bender looked to be just the thing, and it might be, but I do not see how to make it work the way I want.



I installed the trial version to one copy of my os drive and setup a pool and everything looked great, but when I fired up the other copy of the os, without D B installed

all my data was gone. it saw the drives, but there was only a few 100kb files, not thousands of gigabyte files.



maximal suckage.

so I started a copy of the original 11tb folder using the Bender enabled OS, 13 hours left at the moment.



is there a way to restore the drives to their pre drive bender state ?

the website was unhelpful.



as it is it looks like ransomware, if I do not pay to use the software I lose all the data on the drives.

hence the fresh backups.

I had HOPED to be able to do a backup of each drive with whatever files the software put there to balance the load across the array.

but I do not see how.



help ?