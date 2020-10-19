Hi, guys
I have an Asrock Z87 killer mobo. My cpu is a 4970k overlocked to 4.5 ghz. I bought DDR3 RAM 2400 ram and manually put those timings in to get it to 2400.
I just came across DRAM performance mode. I remember seeing it years ago and kind of forgot about it. Should I turn it on?
thanks
