I'm rather surprised it has taken so long to arrive, actually. I thought it may have shown up in Q1 2025, but we'll see. I'm happy its coming to PC via Steam at launch though. I remember reading that DQIII HD-2D (and the rest of the saga, with I and II) sales were a big deal to SQEX execs as far as what they'd bother making/localizing in the future (ie if DQ1-3 don't sell well, they won't bother with certain other projects or not bother to give them a global release), but of course nobody knows exactly how much weight to give something like that.I wonder how much change they'll be willing to make to 1 and 2's HD-2D, especially 1. Much of the video, somewhat understandably showed DQ2's content because DQ2 involved multiple party members. DQ1 however, back in the Famicom/NES days (I still remember my original Dragon Warrior - the series Western name in the 80s and 90s - game pak granted for FREE, box, strategy guide, manual and all, via mail because I had a Nintendo Power subscription) did not, with the hero being the only member of the party. The game was also somewhat simple vs later offerings as one would expect, but has its own charm. This was the era when the "J" was being added to "RPG" especially bringing ideas from pen and paper roleplaying like Dungeons and Dragons, the hallowed early computer fantasy RPG series like Akalabeth / Ultima and Wizardry, into a Japanese console(and for that matter, PC) market. I don't expect some major overhaul vs previous versions of DQ1 lest hardcore fans lose their minds, but I am curious to see what they'll do to make the remake as engaging as possibleThose who may not be aware, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake takes place as a prequel to 1 and 2 and is currently available.