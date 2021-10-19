DP port z490 vision g

Hi.

recently I have changed pc:

z490 vision g

32 ddr4

i7 10700k

no gpu

win 10pro/ubuntu

Im using my old monitor around 7 years don’t need change if it does work good.

it does have vga,dvi,hdmi ports. Mobo have 1DP, 1 hdmi

Pc: hdmi —> M: hdmi “works”

Pc: hdmi —> M: vga “works but not in 1080”

Pc: hdmi —> M: dvi “no signal”

Pc: DP —> M: vga “works sometimes but not in 1080”

Pc: DP —> M: hdmi “no signal”

Pc: DP —> M: dvi“no signal”

Pc: DP —> Tv: hdmi “no signal”

Pc: hdmi —> Tv: hdmi “ no signal in win/lin but can enter bios.



when I connect my tv via hdmi it have no signal in windows/Linux but I can enter bios.



so I would like to have connected my tv and monitor but Monitor works only on hdmi and pc don’t see TV ( Polaroid 4K tv) in hdmi.



damn I had no problem on my z97 + i7 4970k and win 7.

all was working witch no problem -_-

so I think that is hardware problem cuzz I have the same problems in win and Linux -_- anyone have fix for that ?