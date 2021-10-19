DP port z490 vision g

Hi.
recently I have changed pc:
z490 vision g
32 ddr4
i7 10700k
no gpu
win 10pro/ubuntu
Im using my old monitor around 7 years don’t need change if it does work good.
it does have vga,dvi,hdmi ports. Mobo have 1DP, 1 hdmi
Pc: hdmi —> M: hdmi “works”
Pc: hdmi —> M: vga “works but not in 1080”
Pc: hdmi —> M: dvi “no signal”
Pc: DP —> M: vga “works sometimes but not in 1080”
Pc: DP —> M: hdmi “no signal”
Pc: DP —> M: dvi“no signal”
Pc: DP —> Tv: hdmi “no signal”
Pc: hdmi —> Tv: hdmi “ no signal in win/lin but can enter bios.

when I connect my tv via hdmi it have no signal in windows/Linux but I can enter bios.

so I would like to have connected my tv and monitor but Monitor works only on hdmi and pc don’t see TV ( Polaroid 4K tv) in hdmi.

damn I had no problem on my z97 + i7 4970k and win 7.
all was working witch no problem -_-
so I think that is hardware problem cuzz I have the same problems in win and Linux -_- anyone have fix for that ?
 
Make sure you have the latest BIOS revision on your motherboard. I've noticed that many recent boards have had issues with CPUs using the integrated graphics. Some have fixed issues in later BIOS revisions.

Also, make sure you have the correct adapter when changing video types. There are passive adapters and active adapters, and in some situations, you'll need a more expensive active adapter rather than the cheaper passive adapter.
 
