New hot fix driver
“This Hotfix driver resolves the following issues: Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged on app launch Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. F1 2019 Game may randomly crash to desktop. More release notes on the download page.
Download”
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/download-geforce-hotfix-driver-version-445-98.html
