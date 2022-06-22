Downgrade to upgrade?

So here is the deal. I have a Ryzen 3900x on an Asrock 570 Taichi Motherboard, an RTX 2070 and 16 gigs of good ram. I also have a 6700K with 16 gigs of good ram. I did some benchmarks, and while the Ryzen 3900x is faster, in single thread its only a few % faster. I have the 6700K stable at 4.5Ghz. So, I had an idea. Why not sell the 3900x, the Mobo, and the ram. I also have a R9 Fury X. I would sell it all, use the 6700K and with the cash I make, get a RTX3080Ti. I figure a 6700K and a RTX3080Ti is faster in gaming than a 3900x with a RTX2070. Or, I would wait for the 4000 series Nvidia or get an AMD, whichever makes more sense, but I wouldn't spent $800 on a video card, but with the money I get from the sales, its even.



So:



Ryzen 3900X + RTX 2070



or



I7-6700K + RTX 3080Ti.







Or, do I keep the motherboard, sell the 3900x, keep the Taichi Mobo and ram, Sell the 6700K and the mobo its on and the ram, the 2070 and the R9 fury X, get a 5600X and the RTX 3080Ti? (5600X is faster than the 3900x in gaming and I am not doing much editing now).







Thanks for the help.