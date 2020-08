Double Sata ports in NAS case?

Hey guys,Been looking at this case to build an 8 disk NAS: https://www.amazon.com/Silverstone-Technology-CS380B-Storage-Cases/dp/B01MA6NJE8 I'm sure this is an easy question, but what's with 16 sata ports for 8 drives? Searching for "double sata ports" has not been helpful. There's a good picture of the backplane further down the amazon page.I'm planning on using SATA red drives, is the extra sata port for sas connection?