Anyone pre-ordered up alrwady?
"But all of these evolutions and new features work in part because of DOOM Eternal’s highly self-aware, playful tone. It knows it’s the first-person shooter equivalent of Tony Montana doing a mountain of coke off of his desk. It knows it’s the video game version of the mosh pit at a Metallica concert. It embraces that, from its metal Mick Gordon soundtrack to its secret toy dolls. And it’s got both funny and nostalgic touches all over the place, too, from the Daisy bunny on every level (a nod to the rabbit-reaming ending of the original DOOM) to the DOOM comics in the Slayer’s mancave aboard the Fortress of Doom (a hat tip to the DOOM novels), among others.
Whereas DOOM (2016) felt like a game that thought it was maaaaaaybe onto something, DOOM Eternal struts like a game made with full, Michael Jordan-esque confidence right from Day One. It’s obvious as you play it, and all I’ve wanted to do since I last played it is play it some more. Bring on March 20!"
https://www.ign.com/articles/doom-eternal-the-final-preview-ign-first
