DONE FOR NOW - WILL RELIST SOME STUFF LATER

Price includes shipping.

Pics:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/7NjMdg6eUXAnt53w7
Local is SE Michigan, and I can add more freebies and give better discounts.


PHONES:
I’ll go $110 shipped each phone, or less if more items are bought.

I got some phones from Tmobile, locked to Tmobile, Moto G-2024 android phones.
However, the family all decided to get better phones <sigh>
These are currently $168 before taxes and fees at TMo.

I am getting charged like 12 cents a month each for the next two year per phone, so I cant unlock them until then. I have been a Tmo customer for like 11 years so not going anywhere.

I have around $60 in each one with the upgrade fee & case I purchased, FYI.

$250 shipped for the combo
https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-xe-gaming-wifi-model/Asus ROG STRIX B550-XE GAMING WIFI / AMD 5600G Combo (My home server)
This was my home server, as it can hold:
*Two (2) M.2 drives on the board.
*Four (4) M.2 drives on the Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4 Card
*A bunch of SATA drives.

I have the box for the CPU and board, and most accessories.
Free CPU HSF cooler included (in pic), but I think it came from another CPU

I can include storage as well for more money.

$60 for the pair:
Apple TV 4K (1st generation) & Amazon Fire TV 3 Pendant design


More to come as I have time.

*All items sold as is, non DOA only.
*Cont US only for shipping, and local pick (Detroit burbs) up gets discount
*Payment via USPS Postal Money order, paypal, or other, at my discretion.

Refs:
http://www.beerology.com/view.cfm?id=966&view_type=reviewed
http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=1174

SOLD ITEMS:

Apple TV 4K (1st generation) sold to boss99
No longer for sale - Amazon Fire TV 3 Pendant design
 
