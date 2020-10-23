Does X570 support 1700x now?

Currently I am running Gigabyte X370 Gaming K7+1700x, and looking to upgrade to new X570 with 5900x. I understand the 5900x would be hard to get when it is released, so I would love to get X570 motherboard first. However, when I did a few searches, I had read mix opinions on the compatibility because some people could run 1700x on X570 while other people can't.



I am looking to get MSI X570 Unify or ACE, so any experience with this board and 1700x?