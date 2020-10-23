Does X570 support 1700x now?

ronan_zj

Feb 27, 2009
Currently I am running Gigabyte X370 Gaming K7+1700x, and looking to upgrade to new X570 with 5900x. I understand the 5900x would be hard to get when it is released, so I would love to get X570 motherboard first. However, when I did a few searches, I had read mix opinions on the compatibility because some people could run 1700x on X570 while other people can't.

I am looking to get MSI X570 Unify or ACE, so any experience with this board and 1700x?
 
GotNoRice

Jul 11, 2001
X570 is physically compatible with first generation Ryzen, but not all boards will support it out of the box. It's a BIOS size limitation issue. Each CPU that the board supports has to be included in the BIOS, but it can only hold so many due to space limitations. On many boards, an older BIOS might support Zen1 but not have support for Zen3 yet. A newer BIOS with Zen3 support might drop Zen1 support in order to make that fit.
 
